GSK Defends Cold Vaccine Patents In Pfizer Challenge

By Alex Baldwin (August 10, 2022, 8:02 PM BST) -- GlaxoSmithKline has fired back at Pfizer's bid to invalidate three of its patents for common cold vaccines, claiming a London court should bar the U.S. pharma giant from infringing its IP. The British pharma company denied Pfizer's claims that its patents are obvious to specialists in the field, and asked the High Court in a counterclaim filed Monday for an injunction preventing Pfizer from infringing two of them. Pfizer sued GSK and a Canadian subsidiary on June 7, claiming GSK was creating "commercial uncertainty" for Pfizer by securing patents for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — one of the most common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS