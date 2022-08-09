Wife Wins Access To Trustees' Legal Advice Over $900M Debt

By Silvia Martelli (August 9, 2022, 5:45 PM BST) -- A woman won access on Tuesday to privileged Russian legal advice that trustees for her husband's bankruptcy were given after he and two other men were ordered to repay $900 million to National Bank Trust, a lender in Russia, for defrauding it. The High Court ruled that it is fair that Nataliya Yurova can have access to the legal advice received by the trustees. They had asked to see the statements of a series of her bank accounts, claiming that Russian law establishes that half of her money belongs to her husband. The trustees have filed an application to get access...

