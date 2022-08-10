Enviro Group Gets Early Win In Gov't Alaska Fishing Suit

By Greg Lamm (August 10, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has granted a conservation group an early win in a suit alleging that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated federal environmental law when it greenlighted commercial fishing off the coast of Alaska that put endangered orca whales in Washington waters at risk. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones on Monday granted the Wild Fish Conservancy's motion for summary judgment in its 2020 lawsuit that claimed the federal government's approval of commercial fishing of wild Chinook salmon would leave endangered southern resident orcas without enough prey to survive. Judge Jones adopted a September 2021 recommendation by U.S. Magistrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS