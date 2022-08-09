Latham, Kirkland Lead $718M Sale Of Huntsman's Textile Biz

By Elaine Briseño (August 9, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Huntsman Corp. will sell its Textile Effects division to SK Capital-backed specialty chemicals company Archroma for $718 million, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the companies announced Tuesday. The deal includes $125 million in net underfunded pension liabilities, Huntsman said. Its textile division, according to Huntsman, had $772 million in sales over a 12-month period ending on June 30. The company will report Textile Effects as discontinued operations starting in the third quarter of this year, and the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, according to Huntsman's statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS