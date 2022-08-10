Sartorius To Acquire Albumedix For £415M

By Dawood Fakhir (August 10, 2022, 2:45 PM BST) -- German life sciences group Sartorius AG has agreed to acquire the U.K.-based biotechnology company Albumedix Ltd. for approximately £415 million ($501 million) from private investors in a deal guided by Milbank LLP and Eversheds Sutherland. Albumedix, based in the city of Nottingham, will become a part of Sartorius' Bioprocess Solutions Division, the English company said Tuesday. Details of the private investors were not disclosed. Albumedix chief executive Jonas Møller will continue to lead the business along with the executive management team, his company said. "We believe Sartorius will bring tremendous value by strengthening our market reach and broadening our innovation capacity,...

