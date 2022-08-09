Mylan Gets Industry Aid In $50M Tax Fight At 3rd Circ.

By Daniel Ducassi (August 9, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A generic-drug manufacturer trade group told the Third Circuit on Monday that taxing patent litigation costs related to the expedited approval process for generic drugs would undermine the purpose of the Hatch-Waxman Act that set up that process, driving up costs for consumers. The Association for Accessible Medicines filed an amicus brief backing up generic-drug maker Mylan Inc. in its effort to avoid a $50 million tax bill and uphold a U.S. Tax Court ruling that found the generic-drug maker could deduct the cost of litigation when defending itself after getting approval in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's abbreviated new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS