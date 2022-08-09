MarineMax Pays $480M For IGY, Expanding Yacht Services

By Carolina Bolado (August 9, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Recreational boat and yacht retailer MarineMax Inc. said Tuesday it will acquire Island Global Yachting LLC, which owns marina assets and a yacht management platform, for $480 million in cash. The deal gives Clearwater, Florida-based MarineMax, the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, access to IGY's luxury marinas in top yachting and sport fishing destinations, as well as its exclusive Trident superyacht membership program and comprehensive yacht management platform. In a joint statement, MarineMax CEO W. Brett McGill called the deal "a transformative transaction for MarineMax." "The addition of IGY Marinas positions MarineMax as the preeminent leader in the superyacht...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS