Greenberg Traurig Adds Former Becker Real Estate Atty In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (August 9, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP added a new real estate attorney with more than a quarter-century of experience in its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office from Becker & Poliakoff PA. David K. Blattner joined Greenberg Traurig as an of counsel, the firm announced Monday. He advises clients on acquisitions, financing and development of projects such as shopping centers, warehouses and industrial buildings, hotels and multifamily residential buildings. "I was looking and found an opportunity to have a bigger platform for my clients, an opportunity to work in a team-oriented firm and expand to more of a national base and Greenberg offers all of those...

