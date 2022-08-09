Jury Awards Car Wash Co. $10M In Touch-Free Tech IP Trial

By Jasmin Jackson (August 9, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal jury has awarded a car wash company more than $10 million after determining a rival infringed five claims in a patent for touch-free vehicle washing technology. Jurors held Thursday after a four-day trial that Belanger Inc. supported counterclaims that competitor Wash World Inc. willfully infringed five asserted claims in a single patent for hands-free car wash technology. According to the jury, Belanger is entitled to $9.8 million in lost profits, plus $260,000 in royalties from its competitor. But the jurors also determined that a sixth asserted claim in the patent was not infringed. Wash World filed a declaratory...

