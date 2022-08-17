RPC Adds Real Estate Partner From Herbert Smith

By Tom Fish (August 17, 2022, 6:45 PM BST) -- Reynolds Porter Chamberlain has hired a duo from Herbert Smith Freehills for its rapidly growing real estate and construction team. Arash Rajai joined the London office as partner on Aug. 8, alongside senior associate Claire Wilmann. Rajai described the decision to move as "an easy choice" given RPC's real estate team led by Elizabeth Alibhai. "Having an excellent construction disputes practice currently in the firm, and then having Liz's fantastic work within the real estate space, I just felt my expertise fit in quite nicely," he told Law360 on Monday. Despite facing "challenges," RPC is looking to expand its team, as...

