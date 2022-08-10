Hagens Berman Awarded Over $26M In Fees In Disk Drive MDL

By Craig Clough (August 9, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge awarded Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP more than $26.6 million in attorney fees on Monday for securing a $205 million optical disk price-fixing multidistrict litigation settlement, reconfiguring the amount after a Ninth Circuit ruling vacated a $31 million award. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg noted that the June ruling from the appellate panel found $22.2 million was a proper "starting point" for the district court, but that it would not be "an abuse of discretion to award" $26.6 million, which the court then granted, with interest. The judge said the final award is a 20% upward departure...

