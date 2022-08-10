DOJ's Daring Mar-A-Lago Raid Amps Up Pressure On Garland

By Rachel Scharf (August 9, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The FBI's Monday raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort could lead to classified-materials charges that some experts likened to Al Capone's tax fraud rap — if Attorney General Merrick Garland makes the unprecedented decision to indict a former president. The search, announced by Trump in a statement on his Truth Social platform, followed reports that the U.S. Department of Justice convened a grand jury to investigate whether Trump unlawfully brought government files from the White House to his Florida resort. This could amount to a criminal charge under Title 18 Section 2071, punishable by up to three years in prison and...

