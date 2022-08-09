DC Circ. OKs House Pursuit Of Trump's Tax Returns

By Theresa Schliep (August 9, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT) -- A House committee can go ahead with its efforts to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns after the D.C. Circuit found Tuesday that the request did not flout separation-of-powers principles or exceed the panel's investigative powers. Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally April 9. The D.C. Circuit said Tuesday that a House committee can move forward with its efforts to obtain Trump's tax returns. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) The D.C. Circuit affirmed a lower court decision finding that the former president can't block the House Ways and Means Committee's efforts to obtain his tax returns because it made a...

