NY Pot Regulators OK 1st Adult-Use Processor Applications

By Sam Reisman (August 15, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- New York cannabis regulators at their regular meeting Monday approved the first 15 applications to process lawfully grown recreational cannabis into consumer products for the state's adult-use marijuana market. In addition, the Cannabis Control Board approved 19 new applications for marijuana growers, bringing the total number of licensed Empire State recreational cannabis growers to 242. "Processors aren't just an important part of the cannabis supply chain, they are creators, who take a raw plant and transform into tested, consistent, high-quality products that consumers can trust," Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said in a statement. "When we open New York's first...

