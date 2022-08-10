GAO Sustains Protest Over $46M DOE Cybersecurity Deal

By Rae Ann Varona (August 10, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office recommended that the U.S. Department of Energy cancel its $46.3 million cybersecurity deal with an information technology and cybersecurity consulting company, saying the company failed to meet the minimum educational and experience qualifications. In sustaining a protest lodged by Virginia-based ISHPI Information Technologies Inc., General Counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said the DOE improperly awarded its cybersecurity assessment and authorization support services deal to AmVet Technologies LLC because the company included in its quotation staff who did not meet the educational and experience requirements for the three labor categories set out in the solicitation. "While some of AmVet's...

