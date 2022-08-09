Insurer Hits Back At Haulage Biz's £8M COVID Coverage Suit

By Alex Baldwin (August 9, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- Allied World Assurance has denied claims that it should pay a haulage company £8 million ($9.7 million) to cover losses due to increased costs to the business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The insurer told the High Court on Friday that Gregory Distribution Ltd.'s policy provides cover "if and only if" contagious or infectious disease occurs "at the claimant's premises," arguing that global pandemic should not be covered under this wording. The increased costs were a result of the pandemic, which occurred outside the working premises, therefore the insurer is not liable for the £8 million payout, Allied argued in its defense...

