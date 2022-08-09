Ionis Investor Seeks Fee For Director Pay Suit Deal In Del.

By Rose Krebs (August 9, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- An Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. investor, represented by Cooch and Taylor PA and Newman Ferrara LLP, is seeking a $475,000 attorney fee award in connection with compensation reforms included in a proposed settlement of a suit he filed over allegedly excessive company director pay. In a brief filed Monday in Delaware's Court of Chancery, Ionis stockholder Leo Shumacher told Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will that the fee award is warranted "in recognition of the substantial benefits conferred upon Ionis." The proposed settlement, which still needs to be approved by the court, "represents a favorable result for Ionis and its public stockholders," Shumacher...

