Vape Co. Says Rival Stole Logo, Brand Name In TM Suit

By Mike Curley (August 9, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Vape liquid seller Flumgio Technology Inc. is suing rival La Carbonella Wholesale in California federal court, alleging that La Carbonella stole its "Flum" brand name and logo for its own competing products. In a complaint filed Monday, Flumgio said that it's been using the "Flum" brand and logo — which consists of a black rectangle with the word "FLUM" in white, stylized letters inside — since February 2021. Flumgio Technologies alleges that its Flum trademark for vaping products, top, has been infringed by rival La Carbonella Wholesale, which sells vaping products under the Neno Flum brand, bottom. According to the suit,...

