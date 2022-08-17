Calif. Pay Stub Ruling Spotlights Overtime, Bonus Compliance

By Paul Lynd (August 17, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Under federal and California law, employers must include most bonuses and incentives in the regular rate for paying overtime. However, a bonus or incentive is often paid after the employee has been paid for overtime worked in the period that the bonus covers, such as with a monthly or quarterly bonus. The employer then must recalculate the regular rate for overtime to factor in the bonus or incentive, followed by a retroactive true-up payment of additional overtime based on the now higher regular rate. That additional overtime amount then gets paid as a lump sum with wages for another pay period....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS