Caterpillar Unit, Workers Get Final OK For $1.8M OT Deal

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 9, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave final approval to a $1.8 million settlement between a Caterpillar Inc. subsidiary and a class of workers, ending a lawsuit alleging that the gas turbine maker miscalculated employees' overtime pay. U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes found the settlement to be a fair resolution of former machinist Jose Diaz's suit claiming that Solar Turbines Inc. failed to include differential pay and productivity bonuses in his and other workers' regular rate of pay for the purposes of overtime calculations. "The court concludes that the strength of plaintiff's case, the risk, expense, complexity, and likely duration of further litigation, and...

