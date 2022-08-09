Inovalon Holdings Is Targeted In New Del. Suit After $7.3B Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (August 9, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Three Florida and Pennsylvania pension funds sued cloud-based health care data venture Inovalon Holdings Inc. in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, alleging breaches of fiduciary duty by individuals and funds named in a mooted suit filed last year before the company's $7.3 billion go-private sale. The new complaint remained under seal late Tuesday, but it said the litigation was filed based on Section 341 of Delaware's General Corporation Law, which applies to "close," nonpublic companies with a limited number of restricted shares. In the prior complaint, dismissed only last week, attorneys for pension and retirement security funds of Steamfitters Local...

