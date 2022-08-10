Littler Adds Ex-Kaiser Permanente, NLRB Labor Atty In SF

By James Mills (August 10, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC, the employment and labor law practice known for representing management, has added a Kaiser Permanente labor attorney and former National Labor Relations Board field attorney as a shareholder in its San Francisco office. Noah Garber, who spent 3 ½ years at Kaiser and 10 years before that at the National Labor Relations Board, started with Littler on Monday. He counsels on all aspects of labor relations and also represents companies in labor arbitrations and mediations. Additionally, he has conducted over 900 workplace and compliance investigations in his legal career. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to have held positions...

