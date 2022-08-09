Oberlin Needn't Pay $36M Amid Appeal In Bakery Libel Case

By Eric Heisig (August 9, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Oberlin College, which was found liable at a 2019 trial for facilitating the actions of students who accused a bakery of being racist, will not have to pay a $36 million judgment while the Ohio Supreme Court decides whether to take up the matter, the court said Tuesday. The justices sided with Oberlin in a 4-3 decision after the Cleveland-area institution said judgment holder Gibson Bros. Inc. — better known as Gibson's Bakery — wrongly tried to collect the roughly $31.6 million judgment and more than $4.7 million in interest held in a bond before all the college's appellate options were exhausted. The verdict...

