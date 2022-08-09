EU, Turkey Agree On Deadline For Steel Safeguard Measures

By Hailey Konnath (August 9, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The European Union and Turkey have agreed that the EU has until January 2023 to modify its steel safeguard tariffs to comply with a World Trade Organization panel's recommendations, according to an announcement Tuesday. The agreement comes in the wake of a WTO panel report from April dinging the EU's safeguard tariffs. In its decision, the panel sided with the Turkish government in its claims that the trading bloc didn't justify its restrictions under global trading rules. The dispute centered on temporary restrictions on steel set by Brussels in 2018 and 2019. Those were in response to an import surge the EU...

