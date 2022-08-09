Boies Schiller, Hausfeld Score $627M In Fees In BCBS MDL

By Jack Karp (August 9, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge awarded $626.6 million in attorney fees and another $40.9 million in costs on Tuesday to Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Hausfeld LLP and other lawyers who scored a $2.67 billion class award for subscribers in multidistrict litigation against Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers. The fees represent 23.47% of the $2.67 billion settlement fund, which U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor said falls within the lower half of the Eleventh Circuit's "benchmark range" of 20% to 30%. He also gave final approval to the settlement itself Tuesday. The nation's BCBS insurers agreed in 2020 to a $2.67 billion class...

