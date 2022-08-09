Judge Nixes Order, Conceals Atty Docs In Trans Bias Row

By Grace Elletson (August 9, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge vacated an order Tuesday requiring Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to turn over attorney-client documents detailing the decision to deny coverage to state health plan participants for gender-confirmation surgery, as long as the legal advice isn't used in the state's trial defense. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez reversed her previous decision after the state told the court it wouldn't use the advice counsel gave state officials in the documents when they considered the exclusion for gender-confirmation surgery. As long as the state does not argue in its defense that it had a good-faith belief the decision was legal,...

