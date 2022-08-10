La. Court Rejects Lloyd's Protest Of Biz's Virus Coverage Win

By Hailey Konnath (August 10, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A divided Louisiana Court of Appeal has agreed to rehear a pivotal COVID-19 insurance coverage dispute between Lloyd's of London underwriters and a New Orleans restaurant, but doubled down on its finding in favor of the restaurant by saying the rehearing is granted "for clarification only." Notably, the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal majority said it stood by its June decision finding that the presence of a toxic or noxious substance in the indoor air of a property linked to the loss of use is a physical loss or damage to the property. And that means coverage exists under an...

