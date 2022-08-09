Revlon Public Investors Seek Ch. 11 Committee Appointment

By Vince Sullivan (August 9, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of makeup giant Revlon Inc. on Tuesday asked for the appointment of an official committee to represent their interests, telling a New York bankruptcy court that their shares have value and they need adequate representation in the Chapter 11 case. In a motion seeking an order that would direct the Office of the U.S. Trustee to appoint an equity committee, the ad hoc group of noninsider shareholders said Revlon's stock price has quadrupled since it filed for bankruptcy in June and that its $457 million market value shows the company is not hopelessly insolvent. "While the debtors may attempt to...

