SEC's $16.3M Tipster Award Shows How Timeliness Pays Off

By Al Barbarino (August 9, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday awarded $16.3 million to two whistleblowers for providing information that led to an agency enforcement action, laying out in an order how one tipster's timeliness allowed that person to take the lion's share of the prize. The commission gave the first claimant the much larger award of $13 million because the information was received years before that of the second tipster, who was awarded the remaining $3.3 million despite an "unreasonable reporting delay," according to the order. "In contrast to Claimant 1, who persistently alerted the commission to the ongoing abusive practices for...

