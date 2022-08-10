Celsius Ch. 11 Committee Probing CEO's 'Empty Promises'

By Lauren Berg (August 9, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network told a New York federal bankruptcy judge late Monday that it's investigating "empty promises" the company's CEO made about the viability of the platform and its ability to honor customers' withdrawals. Despite market turmoil, Celsius and its CEO Alex Mashinsky repeatedly and falsely promised customers that their funds were safe, that the company had enough capital reserves and risk management protocols and that users could withdraw their coins at any time, according to a nine-page statement. In a June blog post titled "Damn the Torpedoes,...

