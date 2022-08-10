Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Anti-Abortion Activists Ask 9th Circ. To Nix Videos Injunction

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 9, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Anti-abortion activists who secretly video recorded conversations with abortion providers at two conferences urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to lift an injunction preventing the footage from being shown, while the National Abortion Federation argued the defendants waived any free speech rights by signing confidentiality agreements before entering the gatherings.

Heather Hacker of Hacker Stephens LLP, representing the anti-abortion organization Center for Medical Progress and its founder, David Daleiden, began by comparing the matter to the Supreme Court's 1971 Pentagon Papers case, in which the court ruled 6-3 in favor of two newspapers, finding the government's prior restraint to be unconstitutional....

