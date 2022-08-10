CBD Drinks Named Wunder And W*nder Settle Trademark Suit

By Collin Krabbe (August 10, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Three companies have settled trademark litigation over whether a CBD drink supplier was infringing on Wunderwerks Inc.'s branding by marketing beverages with the term "W*nder." The terms of the deal, revealed in the Northern District of California on Tuesday, weren't disclosed. Wunderwerks along with defendants Dual Beverage Co. LLC and Wnder Ltd. stipulated that the court dismiss the entire action with prejudice. Wunderwerks had said it developed a line of CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol fruit drinks marketed under the "Wunder" trade name, but that Dual Beverage and Wnder marketed and sold "W*nder" CBD-infused fruit drinks. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the compound in...

