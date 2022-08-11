Judge OKs $135k Atty Fees In Hemp Co. Data Settlement

By Collin Krabbe (August 11, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has given a thumbs-up to a $300,000 settlement in a class action over data breaches at hemp product company cbdMD Inc., as well as $135,000 for counsel fees. The breach had exposed information like addresses and bank account numbers of potentially more than 44,000 customers, the plaintiffs have said. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. approved the settlement Monday in which class members can receive as much as $210 for out-of-pocket expenses such as card replacement fees, overdraft fees, interest and up to $80 in costs for obtaining credit monitoring and identity theft protection, among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS