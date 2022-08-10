9th Circ. Says Lululemon Doesn't Infringe Aliign Mark

By Adam Lidgett (August 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that a lower court rightly ruled that athletic wear giant Lululemon's Align yoga pants didn't infringe an Aliign Activation Wear LLC trademark, noting there was a "near absence of any overlap in marketing." A three-judge appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed a California federal judge's summary judgment award to Lululemon on a trademark infringement claim, finding that Aliign Activation Wear wasn't able to present a triable issue relating to whether "prudent" customers of its products would be confused over whether they were made by Lululemon or not. Both companies sell their products on their respective websites and...

