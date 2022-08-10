Lending Tree Left User Data Exposed To Hack, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (August 10, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Online loan marketplace Lending Tree has been hit with a proposed class action in North Carolina federal court by a consumer who claims it failed to protect users' personal information, which was compromised in February by a data breach that went undisclosed for months. Plaintiff Amabel Lin filed her complaint on Tuesday on behalf of all individuals Lending Tree has identified as being affected by the data breach, including all who were sent notice of the data breach. According to the complaint, in February, Lending Tree consumers' personal information was exploited due to a code vulnerability in the company's computer network....

