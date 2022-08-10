ABA Adopts Resolution Supporting Kessler Doctrine In IP Law

By Britain Eakin (August 10, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's House of Delegates has adopted a resolution supporting the use of the Kessler doctrine, which bars patent owners who have unsuccessfully sued a company for infringement from later suing that company's customers over the same products. In a resolution adopting the doctrine Monday, the ABA said the Kessler doctrine importantly fills in a gap in infringement defenses left by claim and issue preclusion, which bar patent owners from reasserting patents that were already litigated, or could have been litigated in a prior case. The Kessler doctrine stems from the U.S. Supreme Court's 1907 decision in Kessler v....

