Insurer Says It Won't Cover Medical Device Co. In Surgery Suit

By Daniel Tay (August 10, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A medical device company being sued over its involvement in a patient's in-surgery death can't get coverage for the underlying litigation because the claim against it was made before the effective date of its insurance policy, the company's insurer told an Indiana federal court. The claim against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and its representatives, alleging that the representatives' negligence in guiding a doctor regarding the use of an artificial bone replacement material resulted in a patient's death, was made before Zimmer's professional liability policy took effect on July 1, 2020, Evanston Insurance Co. said. Zimmer admits that it reported the death...

