SEC Proposes Beefing Up Hedge Fund Reporting Rules

By Jessica Corso (August 10, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed updates to a Dodd-Frank-era regulatory scheme that will require hedge fund and other private fund advisers to disclose more data to federal regulators about their exposure to risk and their relationship to the wider financial system. The proposal passed on a 3-2 vote, with supporters including Chair Gary Gensler saying during a commission hearing that regulations need to be updated because the market for private funds has become more complex over the past decade, in terms of both asset value and the types of investments being made. "I believe that these proposed...

