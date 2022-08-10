Pa. Parents Seek Atty Fees After School Mask Challenge Axed

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 10, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Parents in a Pennsylvania school district who claimed in a federal lawsuit that the district's mask-optional policy endangered children with disabilities have asked for attorney fees, arguing that even though their case ended because Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines were eventually relaxed, the goal of the suit was accomplished. In a brief filed in support of their request, parents who sued the Perkiomen Valley School District in January to keep school masking in place said they are the prevailing parties in the litigation since U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in February hit the district with an injunction to...

