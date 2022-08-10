Trump Pleads 5th In NY AG's Fraud Probe

By Frank G. Runyeon (August 10, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to answer questions under oath about suspected fraud by the New York attorney general, saying in a statement he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to answer questions under oath as part of the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) The lengthy statement decried a "witch hunt" by New York Attorney General Letitia James as Trump was scheduled to be deposed in Manhattan as part of her civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization inflated its assets...

