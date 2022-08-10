UK Ministry 'Disappointed' Barristers Might Step Up Strikes

By Silvia Martelli (August 10, 2022, 8:13 PM BST) -- The Ministry of Justice said Wednesday that it is disappointed that criminal barristers in England and Wales are considering escalating their current strike action over demands for higher compensation for legal aid work, maintaining its position that a 15% fee increase is adequate. The Criminal Bar Association, which represents lawyers of the criminal bar in England and Wales, is currently conducting a ballot to assess whether its members want to go on "uninterrupted" strikes starting Sept. 5. The barristers began walkouts at the end of June over what they call inadequate government funding for a justice system "on the brink of...

