Ohio High Court Approves Plans For Lake Erie Wind Farm

By Eric Heisig (August 10, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday greenlighted plans for the first offshore freshwater wind energy farm in North America, upholding the decision of a state board that previously gave its blessing. The court ruled 6-1 that the Ohio Power Siting Board was justified in its 2020 decision to grant a permit to Icebreaker Windpower Inc. for a six-turbine, 20.7-megawatt electricity-generating facility more than eight miles offshore from Cleveland on Lake Erie, overruling the objections made by two residents of the upscale suburb of Bratenahl. In a decision authored by Justice Jennifer Brunner, the majority methodically addressed the concerns raised by the residents, W. Susan...

