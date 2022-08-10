PwC Names New Head Of Legal In Central, Eastern Europe

By Tracey Read (August 10, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- PwC Legal has appointed former Allen & Overy partner Hugh Owen as its next head of legal in Central and Eastern Europe. Owen, who replaces former head Karl Paadam, recently announced the news on his LinkedIn page. "With delight, honour and excitement, I have accepted the role as head of legal for PwC Central and Eastern Europe, covering 27 countries," he wrote. "Here's what I want to do: Inspire and motivate; provide leadership ... but encourage ownership. And lead by example. Work hard, but enjoy life. Try to listen more, and talk a little less. Be someone to reach out to when things get tough, and help...

