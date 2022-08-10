Eateries Ask NC Justices To Hear Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ganesh Setty (August 10, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A group of 16 restaurants urged the North Carolina Supreme Court to follow the same path as at least 14 other states' high courts and hear their COVID-19 business interruption suit against Cincinnati Insurance Co., warning that the "long-term viability of many North Carolina businesses is at stake." In their petition Monday, the restaurants argued that the phrase "direct physical loss" in their respective property insurance policies with Cincinnati is, at the very least, ambiguous, given that a state trial court granted them partial summary judgment before a state appeals panel reversed in July. "In North Carolina alone, at least hundreds...

