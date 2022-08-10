CFPB Fines Fintech $2.7M Over 'Faulty' Savings Algorithm

By Jon Hill (August 10, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that the maker of the Digit personal finance app will pay a $2.7 million fine as part of a settlement resolving findings that its automated savings algorithm didn't work as advertised and left users stuck with overdraft fees. The CFPB said that Digit, which is the trade name of Hello Digit LLC, told consumers that it would save users the "perfect amount" through its algorithm's analysis of their spending patterns, but the algorithm had key limitations that routinely caused its debits to trigger overdrafts and incur fees for users. And although Digit marketed that...

