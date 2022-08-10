Ill. Judge Won't Restrain Alliant In Employee Poaching Row

By Lauraann Wood (August 10, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday that she wouldn't enter a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit alleging Alliant Insurance Services committed a "corporate raid" of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s Chicago office because Gallagher hasn't shown that most of its claims would succeed. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold said she denied Gallagher's emergency temporary restraining order request because although Gallagher claims Alliant induced eight former Gallagher employees to abruptly leave and take clients and confidential information with them, those employees have submitted sworn affidavits asserting they've neither solicited other Gallagher workers and clients nor misappropriated any confidential information. And while...

