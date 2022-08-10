Firm Misled Investors In $90M Home Loan Package, SEC Says

By David Holtzman (August 10, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Angel Oak Capital Advisors agreed on Wednesday to pay a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission penalty for misleading investors about how it kept down the delinquency rate for a $90 million loan pool. The company made payments on delinquent mortgages using money that had been set aside to reimburse borrowers who were renovating houses for resale, according to an SEC order. In monthly reports, actual delinquency rates were understated, giving investors an inaccurate picture of the loan pool's health. The SEC fined Angel Oak $1.75 million and a portfolio manager, Ashish Negandhi, $75,000, ordering them to cease and desist from further...

