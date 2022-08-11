Nicaragua Backed Avocado Plantation Seizure, Co. Claims

By Caroline Simson (August 11, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Colorado-based agricultural products company is claiming that Nicaragua owes nearly $600 million in damages after government-backed paramilitary groups seized its 3,300-acre avocado plantation at gunpoint and threatened to kill its workers and management if they interfered, according to documents made public on Tuesday. Riverside Coffee LLC alleges that the Nicaraguan government led by far-left President Daniel Ortega broke international law when it sent violent and destructive paramilitary groups to seize the massive plantation, which the company claims was part of a broader policy of punishing businesses that did not support Ortega's policies. The paramilitary groups were then given the land...

