Justices Told Generic Drugs At Risk From Skinny Label Ruling

By Ryan Davis (August 15, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The generic drug industry urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to undo a Federal Circuit decision upholding a $235 million patent judgment against Teva, saying it will drive up drug prices by putting generics makers using so-called skinny labels at risk of "extraordinary liability." The generic drug industry group the Association for Accessible Medicines, along with two companies and dozens of professors, told the justices there will be dire consequences stemming from the ruling that Teva infringed patents on GlaxoSmithKline's heart disease drug Coreg. "This court's review is urgently needed to address one of the most consequential, detrimental, and misguided...

