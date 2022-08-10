TTAB Rejects 'Smart Bezel' TM For Being Descriptive

By Tiffany Hu (August 10, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A U.K. lighting and audio company cannot register the term "smart bezel" as a trademark because it is too descriptive, even if the application does not actually cover bezels themselves, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled in a precedential opinion. In a 17-page decision issued Tuesday, the TTAB affirmed an examining attorney's rejection of Zuma Array Ltd.'s trademark application for "smart bezel," which covers electronic sensor modules that can control certain home systems. The examiner had found that the mark merely described a "characteristic or use" of Zuma's sensors, which he said were incorporated into bezels that feature microprocessors...

